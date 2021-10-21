Twitter is buying Sphere for an undisclosed amount

Sphere is a chat app for mobile devices and it has not been acquired by Twitter for an undisclosed amount, the deal was announced by Sphere on their websote.

Twitter have not revealed their exact plans for Sphere, you can see more details about the acquisition below.

It’s been a long and exciting journey to this point. Like many startups, Sphere started with a very different mission — to help anyone find and share knowledge instantly through the creation of a “global brain”. We originally built a marketplace of paid experts from all around the world, connecting them through group chat. What we realised is that some of the most helpful and knowledgeable conversations came from groups where members felt a strong sense of belonging to one another. In other words, at the heart of our challenge was helping every single person find their community.

The opportunity is massive. All groups have the potential to become genuine communities. But most groups suffer from problems in online communication that prevent community-building — things like awkward silences, conversations going off topic, and vitriol. However, we learned over the past two years that a group can transform into a community if its members feel their participation is welcomed.

You can find out more information about the Twitter acquisition of Sphere at the link below, it will be interesting to see what the technology is used for.

Source Sphere

