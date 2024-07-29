MSI MS-C907 Embedded Box IPC

The MSI MS-C907 is a robust and versatile embedded Box IPC designed to meet the demanding requirements of various industries. Beyond its suitability for the chemical industry, the MS-C907 is ideal for applications in factory automation, transportation, digital signage, and retail. This article delves into the key features, applications, pricing, and availability of the MS-C907, making it a comprehensive guide for potential users.

Specifications: Intel Alder Lake-N PC Client Series SoC

DDR5 4800 MHz SODIMM Slot up to 16GB

Dual independent displays: DP, HDMI

2 2.5 GbE LAN with RJ-45

1 M.2 B Key, 1 M.2 E Key Slot

SATA 3.0 for storage(2.5” SSD/HDD)

2 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 6 USB 2.0, 2 COM (1 RS-485), GPIO, Audio, Amplifier-6W

2 COM or 2 CANbus (Option by M.2 Module)

4 opening reserved for antennas

Anti-Vibration & Shockproof Design to Compliance IEC 61373

Wide Voltage DC-IN 9~36V

Ultra-Compact with fanless design

Key Features of the MS-C907

The MSI MS-C907 offers robust performance, extensive connectivity, and a durable design, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of industrial applications. Whether it’s automating factory processes, powering digital signage, or managing smart building systems, the MS-C907 provides the reliability and efficiency needed for continuous operation.

Measuring just 200 x 150 x 55 mm, the MS-C907’s compact size allows for easy integration into various setups.

Supports a wide DC-in range of 9~36 V, ensuring flexibility in power source options.

Equipped with both DP and HDMI outputs, the MS-C907 provides flexible display configurations.

Includes 4 USB 3.2 ports, 6 USB 2.0 ports, 2 COM ports, and 8 GPIO ports, ensuring seamless connectivity with a variety of peripherals.

Features dual LAN ports with 2.5G capabilities and TPM 2.0 for enhanced security and network performance.

Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -10 to 55℃, even when equipped with WT devices, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments.

Powered by Intel Core i3 and N Series Processor (Alder Lake N)

The MS-C907 is powered by the latest Intel Core i3-N305 and N97 Processor (Code Name: Alder Lake N), delivering exceptional performance and energy efficiency. This powerful processor enables it to handle complex data processing and management tasks typical in various industries.

Applications of the MS-C907

Factory Automation and Industrial Control

The MS-C907 is perfect for automating production lines and controlling machinery. Its robust design, wide temperature range, and multiple I/O interfaces make it ideal for monitoring and controlling industrial processes.

Transportation and Vehicle Computing

Suitable for onboard computing in public transport systems, fleet management, and logistics. The wide DC-in range and rugged design allow for stable operation in vehicles, while multiple COM ports assist communication with onboard systems. Additionally, the MS-C907 features an anti-vibration and shockproof design compliant with IEC 61373 standards, ensuring reliable performance in transportation applications.

Digital Signage

MS-C907 can deploy digital advertising, information displays in public areas, and interactive kiosks. With 4K display support via DP and HDMI, the MS-C907 can drive high-definition displays and interactive touch screens efficiently.

Self-Service Systems and Kiosks

Ideal for information kiosks, ticketing systems, and self-checkout stations in retail and transportation hubs. The extensive connectivity options (USB, LAN, COM ports) allow integration with various peripherals such as touch screens, card readers, and printers.

Retail and POS Systems

The MS-C907 is designed to manage transactions, inventory systems, and customer interaction points. Dual LAN ports enhance network reliability, and the rich I/O interfaces enable connection to barcode scanners, receipt printers, and cash drawers.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI MS-C907 is competitively priced to offer excellent value for its robust features and capabilities. It is available through MSI’s authorized distributors and online retailers. For specific pricing details and availability in your region, it is recommended to contact MSI directly or visit its official website.

The MS-C907 is a versatile and robust embedded Box IPC designed to meet the diverse needs of various industries. Its compact design, extensive connectivity, and advanced networking capabilities make it an ideal choice for factory automation, transportation, digital signage, and retail applications. For those interested in exploring more about embedded systems and industrial computing, MSI offers a range of products and solutions that cater to different requirements.



