Cincoze DV-1000 industrial embedded computer

If you are in the market for a new industrial embedded computer for your next Internet of Things or AI project you might be interested in the new Cincoze DV-1000 mini PC capable of functioning in harsh environments. The compact PC is equipped with industrial grade components capable of withstanding temperatures from -40°C to 70°C. With a form factor roughly the size of an A5 piece of paper the mini PC features industrial specification such as EMC and US Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G).

Features of the Cincoze DV-1000 mini PC include a 9/8th gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 (Coffee Lake-R S series) processor and up to 32 GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory. Storage options include a 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD tray, 2× mSATA slots, 1× M.2 Key M 2280, and NVMe high-speed SSD.

Industrial embedded computer

“With the evolution of IIoT and AI technology, more and more manufacturing industries are introducing predictive maintenance to collect equipment data on-site. Predictive maintenance collects machine equipment data and uses AI and machine learning (ML) for data analysis, avoiding manual decision-making and strengthening automation to reduce the average cost and downtime of maintenance and increase the accuracy of machine downtime predictions. “

“These factors extend machine lifetime and enhance efficiency, and in turn increase profits. Cincoze’s Rugged Computing – DIAMOND product line includes the high-performance and essential embedded computer series DV-1000, integrating high-performance computing and flexible expansion capabilities into a small and compact body. The system can process large amounts of data in real time for data analytics. It is the ultimate system for bringing preventive maintenance to industrial sites with challenging conditions.”

Cincoze DV-1000 mini PC specifications

– Supports 9/8th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Pentium/Celeron processors (up to 65W)

– Compact size (224 x 162 x 64 mm)

– 1 x M.2 2280 key M socket, auto-detection for NVMe/SATA SSD

– 1 x M.2 2230 key E for Intel® CNVi/wireless module

– 2 x Full-size Mini PCIe sockets for module expansion

– Optional CMI/MEC modules for I/O expansion

– Wide operating temperature: -40°C to 70°C

– Military standard (MIL-STD-810G) shock & vibration proof

– Railway EMC standard EN50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) certified

Source : Cincoze



