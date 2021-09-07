Minisforum EliteMini X500 Ryzen 7 5700G gaming mini PC

Minisforum has announced the availability of its new EliteMini X500 mini PC powerful enough for gaming, entertainment and as an office workstation. Three different varieties are available equipped with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $959 or $859 during the launch promotion, 32 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $1050 or $559 during promotion and 64 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $1199 or $1069 during the limited time promotion which is currently running.

Minisforum EliteMini X500 gaming mini PC specifications

The EliteMini X500 mini PC is powered by an 4.6GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor supported by 2.0 GHz Radeon Graphics 8 and sports wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft’s Windows 10 Pro, which I presume can be updated to the new Windows 11 operating system when it launches early next month on October 5th 2021.

“Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. EliteMini X500 can play top games in smooth 1080p with 8 cores, 16 threads, boost clocks of up to 4.6GHz, 20MB of total cache, and 8 Graphics Compute Units at up to 2.0GHz. The Ryzen 5000G chips step up from DDR4-2933 to DDR4-3200 interface, which helps boost gaming performance with the integrated GPU.”

“EliteMini X500 mini PC is powered with AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, supports 4K HD @60hz ultra-high-definition content. You can enjoy 4K web surfing, video playback, and gaming with your family. With dual HDMI Ports, it can handily connect to 2 monitors, which can significantly reduce waiting time and improve work efficiency.”

“Intel AX200 WLAN belongs to the AX-22260 family which code-named “Cyclone Peak”. It supports WiFi 6 technology (802.11ax) standard. It integrates Bluetooth 5.1 module. It supports 5GHz / 2.4GHz dual frequency, multi-user 2×2 MIMO (MU-MIMO), and peak bandwidth. It is 2.4Gbps.”

Source : Minisforum

