Elite Dangerous Odyssey Exo-Biology video guide released

Frontier Developments the games studio responsible for creating the awesome Elite Dangerous space in relation game has this week released a new video guide providing more information on how Exo-Biology will work in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. The new season for Elite Dangerous will be released very soon and will be available on the Xbox, PlayStation and PC via Steam and Epic Games. “See the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom.”

“Disembark, Commander, and leave your mark on the galaxy in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Explore distant worlds on foot and expand the frontier of known space. Be the first to step out onto countless unique planets as you discover land untouched since time began. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey invites you to become a true pioneer.”

“In the 34th century, across the vast expanse of an epic, full-scale recreation of our Milky Way, interstellar rivalries flare as galactic superpowers fight proxy wars. Start with a small starship and a handful of credits, and do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the iconic Elite.”

Source : Eurogamer : Elite Dangerous

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals