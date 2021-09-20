Elevoc Clear affordable noise cancelling earbuds from $59

Elevoc Clear are a new affordable noise cancelling earbuds equipped with six microphones and to voice accelerometers providing a hybrid ANC earbud which is now available to back via Indiegogo. The earbuds support over 8,000 communication applications say its creators allowing you to use them with both Android and iOS phones, tablets and computers. Enabling you to enjoy clear noise cancelling audio wherever you may be. The Elevoc Clear earbuds can be used for up to 6 hours on a single charge and the charging case will provide an additional 24-hours providing 30 hours in total.

Elevoc Clear noise cancelling earbud technology

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Stay professional and stay productive with Elevoc Clear earbuds. Thanks to our approach to Call Noise Cancellation, what’s happening in the background, no matter how noisy it is, stays out of your call. What they won’t hear? The barista nearby, the baby crying in the next room, or the bodysurfer at your hostel who’s getting ready to hit the beaches again. “

If the Elevoc Clear campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Elevoc Clear noise cancelling earbuds project view the promotional video below.

“Communication is critical to success in business and in life. Elevoc Clear works seamlessly with your favorite apps and helps you create a better meeting experience by filtering out background noise, such as typing on your keyboard or your dog barking. We collected thousands of sounds worldwide to train our patented Vocplus™ machine learning algorithm, which Elevoc Clear uses to optimize voice capture, processing your voice with unmatched precision.”

“Finding the just-right spot for the perfect call isn’t easy, especially when gusts of wind making any conversation impossible. Elevoc Clear’s wind-resistant microphone design adds even more noise reduction power to its already formidable three-mic and voice accelerometer. Made with ultra-soft silicone, Elevoc Clear ear tips effortlessly conform to the shape of your ears, greatly improving sound quality and wearability. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the noise cancelling earbuds, jump over to the official Elevoc Clear crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

