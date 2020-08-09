New PomaBrush electric toothbrush with antimicrobial silicone bristles $82

The PomaBrush electric toothbrush can provide up to 4 months of use from a single charge and has been specifically created to provide users with a minimalist toothbrush, with little complication that high-tech features. Watch the demonstration video below to learn how Italian design has been combined with innovative technology to provide the most powerful electric toothbrush of its kind.

Launched by Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from £63 offering a 47% discount off the recommended retail price of £119. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“Its soft antimicrobial silicone bristles won’t hurt your gums or enamel, as they gently massage and strengthen them. And as silicone is naturally antimicrobial, the bristles stay clean for longer. This means you only need to change them once every 6 months. PomaBrush captures the essence of minimalist toothbrush design — less is more. No Wi-Fi. No AI. No Bluetooth. And none of those extra bells and whistles you’ll never use. This means it’s 5x lighter, and 20% smaller than its competitors. And not even 3x heavier than a non-electric toothbrush!”

“Holding PomaBrush feels right. Its soft all-silicone body is gentle to the touch. Its light weight, perfectly balanced. Press its single button, and feel the most powerful silicone electric toothbrush spring to life.Whether it’s for an overseas trip or a last minute office meeting, this cool toothbrush powers your confidence for 4 months on a single charge. “

Source : Kickstarter

