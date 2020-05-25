Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 electric scooter

Segway Ninebot is a folding electric scooter offering a lightweight and portable personal transportation solution for the city.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the electric scooter which has already raised over $240,000 thanks to nearly 400 backers by a Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are available from $569 offering a considerable 24% discount off the recommended retail price. Before goes to plan worldwide shipping to certain countries is expected to take place in a few months time during July 2020.

“Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 is an electric scooter with robust functions and an exquisite craftsmanship. The Air T15 team spent over SIX years (nearly 12,500 hours) working on an integrated design with the lightest yet the most durable material for a sleek and futuristic style that elevates your urban commute. With the small details designed to perfection, the Air T15 will be your reliable and stylish companion.”

“We believe in using premium materials and delivering a superior product. The body of the Air T15 is made with aluminum-magnesium alloy to bring a lighter yet stronger and more reliable performance. This also ensures that the body of the vehicle is splash-proof, corrosion-resistant and eco-friendly. Ingrained with a necessary precision and attention to detail, our designers and engineers bring the simple yet sophisticated style to life, presenting to you the elongated L-shape when Air T15 is in use and a simple flat line when the scooter is completely folded.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals