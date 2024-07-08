Electric Car tuning made easy with the PedalBox EV : Extend milage and more

Ever wondered how you could make your electric vehicle even more efficient and enjoyable to drive? What if there was a way to customize your driving experience to match your mood or the road conditions? Enter the PedalBox EV electric car tuning adapter — allows you to tailor your EV’s pedal characteristics with ease. Whether you’re looking for better range, smoother acceleration, or enhanced security, this innovative module has got you covered.

DTE PedalBox EV

Key Takeaways : Increased Efficiency : Optimizing the powertrain can improve energy consumption, extending the car’s range.

: Optimizing the powertrain can improve energy consumption, extending the car’s range. Enhanced Acceleration : Fine-tuning motor performance can provide quicker acceleration and better overall responsiveness.

: Fine-tuning motor performance can provide quicker acceleration and better overall responsiveness. Improved Battery Management : Advanced tuning can lead to better battery health and longevity by optimizing charge and discharge cycles.

: Advanced tuning can lead to better battery health and longevity by optimizing charge and discharge cycles. Customized Driving Experience : Allows for personalized driving modes, adapting to specific driving preferences or conditions.

: Allows for personalized driving modes, adapting to specific driving preferences or conditions. Reduced Energy Costs : Improved efficiency leads to lower energy consumption, saving money on electricity.

: Improved efficiency leads to lower energy consumption, saving money on electricity. Thermal Management : Enhanced cooling systems ensure better temperature control, preventing overheating and improving performance.

: Enhanced cooling systems ensure better temperature control, preventing overheating and improving performance. Regenerative Braking Optimization : More efficient regenerative braking can enhance range and reduce wear on traditional braking components.

: More efficient regenerative braking can enhance range and reduce wear on traditional braking components. Software Updates : Regular updates can bring new features and performance improvements without needing hardware changes.

: Regular updates can bring new features and performance improvements without needing hardware changes. Torque Distribution: Better torque management in all-wheel-drive systems can improve handling and stability.

The PedalBox EV from DTE Systems is a innovative plug-and-play module designed to enhance the driving experience of electric vehicle (EV) owners. This innovative device allows drivers to customize pedal characteristics through various ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’ modes, providing a tailored driving experience that suits individual preferences and driving conditions.

Electric Car Tuning PedalBox EV : Plug-and-play module for easy installation

Customizable pedal characteristics with ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’ modes

Up to 20% greater range in “Long Range” mode

Five different driving modes: Long Range, Comfort, Dynamic, Performance, and Limit

Enhanced anti-theft protection with “Security” feature

Available for a wide range of electric vehicles

Five-year product warranty

Customizable Driving Modes

The PedalBox EV offers five distinct driving modes, each designed to optimize the driving experience in different ways:

Long Range Mode: Uses an intelligent algorithm to optimize the pedal signal, reducing energy consumption and increasing range by up to 20%.

Uses an intelligent algorithm to optimize the pedal signal, reducing energy consumption and increasing range by up to 20%. Comfort Mode: Provides a smoother acceleration experience, consuming less energy.

Provides a smoother acceleration experience, consuming less energy. Dynamic Mode: Enhances acceleration response for a more immediate driving experience.

Enhances acceleration response for a more immediate driving experience. Performance Mode: Maximizes acceleration response, translating every millimeter of pedal travel into optimal acceleration.

Maximizes acceleration response, translating every millimeter of pedal travel into optimal acceleration. Limit Mode: Restricts acceleration for safer driving when the vehicle is loaned to less experienced drivers or valet services.

Enhanced Security Features

The PedalBox EV also includes a robust anti-theft feature. When the “Security” mode is activated, the electronic gas pedal does not transmit any commands to the drive system unless the authorized remote or smartphone is in range. This additional layer of security ensures that the vehicle cannot be moved without proper authorization, providing peace of mind for EV owners.

Pricing and Availability

The PedalBox EV is available for purchase at 329 euros MSRP. For those who prefer a purely app-based solution, the PedalBox EV Air is available for 279 euros. Both versions can be ordered online at www.chiptuning.com or through DTE Systems’ worldwide dealer network.

Vehicle Compatibility

The PedalBox EV is currently compatible with all Tesla models and most electric vehicles from German manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Porsche, and VW. The list of compatible vehicles is continuously expanding to include models from other manufacturers like BYD, Citroën, Cupra, Dacia, DS, Fiat, Genesis, GWM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Mazda, MG, Mini, Peugeot, Polestar, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Seat, Skoda, smart, Togg, and Volvo.

The PedalBox EV from DTE Systems offers a comprehensive solution for enhancing the driving experience of electric vehicle owners. With its customizable driving modes, enhanced security features, and easy installation, it provides a significant upgrade to the standard driving experience. Additionally, the potential for increased range and improved energy efficiency makes it an attractive option for eco-conscious drivers.

The PedalBox EV from DTE Systems offers a comprehensive solution for enhancing the driving experience of electric vehicle owners. With its customizable driving modes, enhanced security features, and easy installation, it provides a significant upgrade to the standard driving experience. Additionally, the potential for increased range and improved energy efficiency makes it an attractive option for eco-conscious drivers.

For those interested in further optimizing their vehicle's performance, DTE Systems also offers a range of other tuning solutions, including the PedalBox Pro for conventionally powered automobiles and TÜV-tested performance tuning for over 4,000 different vehicles.



