Cinematographers looking for a versatile way to stabilize their cameras may be interested in a new electric cinema dolly called the Snoppa Rover. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $150,000 with still 44 days remaining. Offering electric stabilization system with active dampening system and PID control to stabilize both the Z axis and X and Y planes. Suitable for all-terrain filming on unyielding services such as sand, soil cement and grass the electric camera stabilization system can climb inclines of up to 30°.

The companion control application allows photographers and directors to create planned path allowing the dolly to move automatically. The camera dolly also features autotracking and Hyperlapse, a system that allows you to capture a time-lapse sequence while moving along a preset path.

Electric camera stabilization dolly

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $2,395 or £1,774 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“All three wheels of Rover are equipped with individual power drives. The built-in gyroscope detects wheel speed in real-time, and the intelligent algorithm can distribute the power of each wheel individually. This results in smoother motion and more precise control of the Rover. Constant speed ramping greatly reduces wheel slippage or track deviation due to inconsistent wheel speed.”

With the assumption that the Snoppa Rover crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Snoppa Rover electric camera stabilization dolly project play the promotional video below.

“Rover has built-in gyroscopes and acceleration sensors in each of its three stabilizer arms. These sensors detect the vibration of each wheel and the attitude of the whole vehicle at a frequency of 16Khz at all times. The detection frequency allows the high-torque motors to respond to disturbances within 0.06m/s.

The motors output control feedback from a synchronous variable speed system, and with the added inherent elasticity of its springs Rover can maintain smoothness even when passing over uneven surfaces or obstacles.”

“Thanks to the angle sensor (Hall sensor) at the joint between the stabilizer arm and the wheels of the Rover, the electric steering mechanism can be rotated 360. This provides flexible turning performance and allows for unconventional maneuvers such as zero-radius turns in place and hill-climbing with ease.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric camera stabilization dolly, jump over to the official Snoppa Rover crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

