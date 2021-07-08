HIMO C30 high-performance electric bike designed for the road

The HIMO C30 electric bike has been engineered to provide riders with a high performance, affordable, “sporty” electric powered bicycle, sporting 20 inch professional road wheels, Samsung battery offering a 120 km range, Tektro brake system, Shimano gearing and more. The unique technology on the electric road bike allows you to save more than 50% of the energy and has one a Reddot design award this year. The HIMO C30 allows you to reach the speeds of a professional rider, with optimal comfort, advanced technology, and aerodynamic riding position says its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1368 or £1013 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the HIMO C30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the HIMO C30 electric bike project review the promotional video below.

“Road bikes are known to be the fastest bicycles. The bike of choice for the Tour de France, road bikes are the quickest way to get from A to B, as they’re built for speed! It takes much less work to travel at adequate speeds and creates a much smoother ride for the rider on regular roads and flat terrain. They are designed to be the fastest, most efficient, aerodynamic, stiffest, and lightest weight bike available – meaning they’re ideal for sport and also very easy to maneuver.”

“The perfect road bike with electric support! An e-road bike has all the fitness benefits of a traditional road bike, designed to minimize drag and maximize leg speed when you exercise or compete with friends. Plus the added advantage of electric assistance to help power you uphill on a sprint or support your daily commute. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electric bike, jump over to the official HIMO C30 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals