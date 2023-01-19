New Elder Scrolls Skyblivion trailer promises 2025 release

The TESRenewal modding group has released a new trailer this month promising that the highly anticipated Skyblivion release will take place during 2025. The volunteer-based project has been working diligently to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. The team are currently in the process remaking Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition. Check out the latest trailer from the team to see how far they have progressed in this huge endeavor.

Elder Scrolls Skyblivion

“Oblivion Remade in the Skyrim engine. Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project. Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime DEVS years to make. Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest. We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation. “

“If you feel you can help contribute to this project we would love to have you on the team, please visit our website to apply: https://www.skyblivion.com/volunteer/ If you are a fan of the project and you want to help any other way please share our video where you can, you might just reach someone that will help us finish this monster of a project sooner.”

For more information on the Elder Scrolls Skyblivion project and to lend your skills helping bring the mod to life jump over to the official website by following the link below where you can become a volunteer and join the team.

Source : ESS





