Elder Scrolls Online High Isle year-long adventure launches

Elder Scrolls Online gamers will be pleased to know that the latest content in the form of the High Isle adventure is now available to play on PC and Mac and will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox later this month and will be available to play from June 21, 2022 onwards. The year long adventure invites players to defend the Legacy of the Bretons in the latest chapter in the ESO saga. Providing 30 hours of unique story content, check out this cinematic launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest content in ESO.

-Explore the regions of High Isle and Amenos

-Investigate a deadly organization at the heart of Breton society

-Recruit unique companions to join you in your quest

-Venture into the challenging Dreadsail Reef 12-player Trial

-Play a hand of an all-new card game, Tales of Tribute

– A complex main storyline of politics, honor, and intrigue that ties into the Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga

– A new system called Tales of Tribute, an in-game collectible card game

– A new 12-player Trial named Dreadsail Reef

– Two new Companions, Ember and Isobel, who can join your adventures

– New World Events called Fissures

– New Delves, Public Dungeons, World Bosses, and a host of unique stand-alone quests

– Updates and quality of life improvements

Elder Scrolls Online High Isle

“Delve into the history and culture of a noble chivalric people, explore a stunning never-before-seen location, and uncover a mysterious new threat in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle and Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. Discover the beautiful Systres Archipelago in the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, a brand-new storyline told throughout all ESO’s 2022 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Chapter.”

“The Elder Scrolls Online’s biggest release of the year, High Isle progresses the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons storyline and provides 30 hours of unique story content. In this new Chapter, you have the opportunity to dive deep into the Breton’s ancient home and experience a noble chivalric society on the brink of war.”

Source : ESO

