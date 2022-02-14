Elden Ring minimum PC system specifications confirmed

If you are looking forward to playing the highly anticipated new Elden Ring fantasy, action role-playing game currently in the final stages of development by FromSoftware. You might be interested to know that the development team made an update to the Steam Game page confirming the minimum PC specifications you will need to be able to play the Elden Ring game successfully.

However after listing that you would need as minimum an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor supported by either a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card. With a minimum PC RAM install of 12 GB, 16 GB of available space and DirectX Version 12. FromSoftware has removed the minimum specs and is currently reviewing them once again, after surprising gamers with such high minimum specifications.

Elden Ring minimum PC system specifications

As soon as more details are published to the Steam page we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime enjoy the latest trailer to be released. Elden Ring will be officially launching just 10 days time on February 24th according to the Steam page.

“A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment. In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.”

“Elden Ring offers players a multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between. In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals