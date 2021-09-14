Elago Apple AirPods Pro and Airtag tracker case

Apple AirPods Pro owners looking for a new case may be interested in a unique design unveiled by Elago in the form of the new Snapshot case that is trackable with using Apples AirTags. The case design is reminiscent of a small pocket sized camera and has been created from non-toxic, food grade silicone making the case durable and safe to use. A metal carabiner is included to allow the case to be hung from belt loops, backpacks, purses, bags, keys, etc. The case allows for access to all functions of both devices without interruption. Both wired and wireless charging functions are available and unimpeded. Case comes in three colors: Black, Stone, and Sand Pink and is priced at $15.

“elago’s new Snapshot Case is a loss prevention and anti-theft solution that turns your Apple AirPods Pro charging case into an innovative looking camera. The lens portion of the case has a slot to add an Apple AirTag tracker, allowing you to always keep track of your AirPods Pro. The AirTag slot allows you to show the shiny Apple logo or flip it around to show a custom engraving!”

“The stylish Snapshot Case from elago is a great solution to problems that many have experienced – loss and theft. Whether you accidentally left your AirPods Pro at the local coffee shop or came back from a bathroom break only to notice your listening device is gone, this new case can help you get your property back. Apple products are prime targets of theft in public and private schools across the nation. With elago’s new AirTag products, it is possible for students and teachers to help protect their property and always keep it close.”

Source : Elago

