Apple launches Find My network for third party tracking devices

We have been hearing rumors for some time that Apple would open up their Find My app to third party devices, Apple has now made this official with the launch of their Find My network accessory program .

The new Find My network accessory program will allows other manufacturers to integrated tracking of their devices into Apple’s Find My app.

At the moment you can use Find My to locate your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple AirPods and other devices, when the new feature launches you will also be able to locate supported third party devices.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilising this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create.”

The Find My app is a handy tool for location your devices and it is good news that Apple has decided to expand it to support third party devices. Apple are also expected to launch their new AirTags tracking devices some time soon.

Source Apple

