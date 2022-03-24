Eiyuden Chronicle Rising 28 minute gameplay preview

Gamers wishing to know more about the upcoming action role-playing game Eiyuden Chronicle Rising set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Will be pleased to know that the games developers have released a 28 minute gameplay preview for your enjoyment and to reveal more about what you can expect from the upcoming “town-building action-RPG“.

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

The game will be launching sometime later this year and is currently being developed by Natsume Atari and will be published by 505 Games. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising combines a “thrilling adventure through ancient ruins with the tale of one town’s rise from the ashes” say it’s creators.

“Drawn by lenses and other treasure in the nearby Runebarrows, our heroes learn that the town is struggling to rebuild after an earthquake and decide to help. Along the way, they’ll resolve disputes between eager adventurers and wary locals who don’t think the Barrows should be disturbed. And they’ll learn more about each other’s reasons for seeking treasure, deepening their bonds in the process.”

“As you will learn, these Runebarrows hide a great secret that has fateful implications for one of the characters. What begins as a simple treasure hunt turns into a dark conspiracy that will shake the world and plant seeds that carry over into the main story of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-upgrading elements.”

Source : Steam : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals