EE turns on 5G in 13 new UK cities and towns

EE has announced that it has added 5G to 13 new cities and towns in the UK, the company also revealed that they now have 5G in 125 locations in the UK.

The 13 new locations include Burton-upon-Trent, Cannock, Grimsby, Halifax, Ipswich, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, Neath, Portishead, St Albans, Stockport, Swinton, Tamworth.

“Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning. Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places.”

EE named UK’s No.1 network for gaming comes as EE is also set to imminently launch an exciting new mobile focused gaming bundle. Further details on this, including availability and eligibility – will be announced very shortly.

You can find out more details about Ee’s roll out of 5G to more locations in the UK at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals