EE Smart WiFi Home Broadband service unveiled

EE has announced that it is launching a new EE Smart WiFi Router and Smart WiFi Discs to bring improved home broadband to its customers.

The new EE Smart WiFi also comes with a 4GEE WIFi Mini with 2GB of data which can be used as an additional backup.

EE today launched a new Smart WiFi home broadband service, designed to boost the WiFi coverage in every room of a customer’s home. The new Smart WiFi home solution includes a new Smart Router, Smart WiFi Discs and inclusive 4GEE WiFi Mini – helping customers to stay connected at home and while out and about, and is perfect for the third of Brits who recently revealed in a survey that their current router doesn’t provide WiFi coverage across their entire house.

EE’s new Smart Router contains EE’s smartest home broadband technology to date, helping to boost coverage to more parts of any home. The router is simple to set up and customers can add Smart WiFi Discs to boost the WiFi connection throughout their home. All customers will receive one Smart WiFi Disc at point of purchase and can increase this to up to three discs throughout their plan. Each disc can support up to 60 devices, which is ideal for the 36% of Brits who report having to move their router, or get closer to it, to get a better WiFi connection in the home. It also means the pain-points of WiFi not reaching rooms and having to move to be closer to the router will be a thing of the past.

