EE announces early January sales offers on Apple, Samsung, and OPPO

EE has announced that it is starting its January sales early with a range of deals on devices from Apple, Samsung and Oppo.

There are a range of deals on various pay monthly smartphones and also on pay as you go devices, plus some deals on tablets.

Pay monthly smartphone deals

Customers looking to enter the new year with a fresh device can enjoy a range of pay monthly deals on some of the latest smartphones, with savings of up to £192.

iPhone SE – save £174 – no upfront cost, £31 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– no upfront cost, £31 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan Samsung FE 5G – save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £51 per month on a 100GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £51 per month on a 100GB Essential Plan Samsung A41 – save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan Samsung A51 – save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £33 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £33 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan OPPO A72 – save £126 – no upfront cost, £21 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan

– no upfront cost, £21 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan OPPO Find X2 Lite – save £66 – £30 upfront cost, £31 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

Pay As You Go

Customers can also enjoy incredible Pay As You go deals on a number of data packs. Individuals who purchase a £10 data pack will get an extra 4GB of data for the first three months, totalling 8GB of data. Those who want a higher data allowance can benefit from an additional 40GB of data for the first three months on a £30 data pack, totalling 100GB of data.

EE is also offering deals on the following Pay As You Go smartphones, including:

Motorola E7 – save £30 – £69.99 when bought with a £15 top-up voucher

– £69.99 when bought with a £15 top-up voucher LG K42 – save £60 – £89.99 when bought with a £15 top-up voucher

– £89.99 when bought with a £15 top-up voucher OPPO A53 – save £40 – £109.99 when bought with a £20 top-up voucher

– £109.99 when bought with a £20 top-up voucher Samsung A41 – save £50 – £189.99 when bought with a £20 top-up voucher

You can finds out more details about all of the deals that E are offering over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals