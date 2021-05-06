Edge modular laptop arm, light and wireless charger hits Indiegogo

If you are searching for innovative ways to increase your productivity while using your laptop you may be interested in a new modular laptop arm system called Edge. Offering an easy way to mount your smart phone, add extra illumination wirelessly charge your latest generation phone, the modular Edge system is easily attached to the lid of your laptop and provides additional functionality from the edge or top of your laptop.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the project review the promotional video below.

“The EDGE Mount allows you to always have the needed information from your smartphone at eye level, avoiding distractions, or even use it as a second monitor. It’s universal, so it can be used with any laptop, monitor or tablet, as well as with any smartphone.”

“The EDGE Wireless Charger, which can be magnetically snapped onto the Mount, will enable you to seamlessly charge your smartphone while working. It’s fully compatible with any smartphone that supports wireless charging. The EDGE Light, with three levels of brightness, will finally make your video meetings look nice and professional.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals