Orion titanium EDC pocket knife

If you are in the market for a new titanium folding EDC pocket knife, you may be interested in the Orion from Kunwu Knives. Check out the video below to learn more about its construction, features and specifications of the EDC knife which include a ceramic roller bearing at the hinge to provide a smooth rollout when required, framelock and more.

“Nothing can ruin a perfectly good knife like a burnt edge. In order to skip that unfortunate turn of events, we decided to use Japanese NANIWA sharpening stones all the way up to 2000 grit. We wanted to keep our edge abrasive enough to catch on materials rather than slip of from them. Perfect almost mirror polished edge can be achieved up to 2000 grit, anything above that is users choice but not really good for everyday use as the edge is not as effective in cutting fibrous materials, which as a matter of fact are basically the stuff your most likely to cut during the day. “

“We always have the real life use scenarios in mind when creating our knives. One thing that we wanted to do with our blade shape, being that it is a drop point and that it matches perfectly with our shallow hollow ground angles, we extended the zero line right behind the edge. Angles are kept at neat 17 degrees for edge stability but the edge itself can be sharpened quite a few times before the blade needs re-profiling thanks to real estate kept at same thickness behind the apex of the edge itself. We effectively extended the sharpening life of the blade by making our hollow grind almost concave in relation to the apex of the edge.”

Source: Kickstarter

