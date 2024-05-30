MutiFlex 13-in-1 EDC multitool and flashlight

The MutiFlex 13-in-1 Flashlight, is a unique EDC multitool and flashlight, offering users a compact, foldable, and incredibly versatile gadget. Designed to be your ultimate companion, whether you’re navigating through the dark, charging your devices on the go, or even facing unexpected challenges in the great outdoors. The MutiFlex is not just a flashlight; it’s a multi-functional powerhouse that seamlessly integrates 13 essential tools into one sleek and portable package.

Imagine the convenience of having a reliable light source, a power bank, an arc lighter, a folding knife, and a host of other practical tools all at your fingertips. With the MutiFlex, you no longer need to carry multiple devices or worry about being caught unprepared. Its compact and foldable design allows you to easily slip it into your pocket, backpack, or purse, ensuring that you have access to its impressive array of features whenever and wherever you need them.

Early bird packages are now available for the original project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). When it comes to illumination, the MutiFlex truly shines. Equipped with state-of-the-art ultra-bright Philips LED chips, this flashlight offers an impressive 360-degree illumination and a focused 90-degree beam projection that can reach up to 300 meters.

Whether you’re exploring a dimly lit trail, working on a project in low light conditions, or simply need to find your way in the dark, the MutiFlex has got you covered. With multiple lighting modes and the ability to provide up to 4 hours of continuous illumination, you can trust this flashlight to be your reliable companion through the night.

EDC multitool and flashlight

But the MutiFlex is much more than just a flashlight. It’s a veritable Swiss Army knife of practical tools that are designed to make your life easier. Need to create a makeshift rope from a plastic bottle? The MutiFlex has a built-in plastic bottle cutter that allows you to do just that. Want to start a fire without the hassle of matches or lighters? The MutiFlex features a windproof and fuel-free arc lighter that can be recharged up to 1200 times. And when it comes to tackling everyday tasks, the MutiFlex has you covered with its folding knife, saw blade, screwdrivers, can opener, and bottle opener.

One of the most impressive features of the MutiFlex is its built-in power bank. With a generous 3500mAh 18650 lithium-ion battery and four output ports (2 USB-C and 2 USB-A) that support QC and PD fast charging, you’ll never have to worry about your devices running out of juice. Whether you’re on a long flight, camping in the wilderness, or simply need to charge your phone during a busy day, the MutiFlex has the power to keep you connected. And with an 8-hour charging time and convenient power indicator lights, you’ll always know when your MutiFlex is ready to go.

Assuming that the MutiFlex funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the MutiFlex EDC multitool and flashlight project play the promotional video below.

Durability is a key consideration when it comes to EDC gear, and the MutiFlex doesn’t disappoint in this regard. The tools are crafted from robust 420 stainless steel, ensuring that they can withstand the rigors of frequent use and harsh environments. And with a luminous ring around the flashlight, you’ll be able to easily locate your MutiFlex even in the darkest of conditions.

The MutiFlex 13-in-1 Flashlight is not just a tool; it’s a lifestyle companion that is designed to empower you in any situation. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a DIY aficionado, or simply someone who values being prepared, this flashlight is an indispensable addition to your EDC kit. Its versatility, durability, and impressive array of features make it the ultimate tool for navigating the challenges of everyday life and the great outdoors alike. So why settle for an ordinary flashlight when you can have the extraordinary MutiFlex 13-in-1 Flashlight by your side?

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the EDC multitool and flashlight, jump over to the official MutiFlex crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

