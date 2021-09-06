E-Legend EL1 shown off in Munich

The new E-Legend EL1 was unveiled back in June and now it is being shown off at the Munich Motor Show, we get to see some more photos of the car.

The E-Legend EL1 is a electric car that was inspired by the original Audi Quattro, the car will come with 805 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds.

It will also come with a range of 248 miles and a top speed of 158 miles per hour and it will have 19 inch wheels on the front and 20 inch at the rear.

Together with Roding Automobile, a technological specialist, a modern supercar has been created. Under the redesigned body, the carbon monocoque, all-wheel drive, a 90 kWh battery and three electric motors are joined to create a breathtaking symbiosis of power and driving pleasure.

With an output of 600 kW / 816 hp and the coupé weighing just 1,680 kilograms it accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. The sprint from a standstill to 200 km/h is achieved after 8.5 seconds. A top speed of around 300 km/h can be reached. At least two laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife with record ambitions are feasible on one battery charge.

You can find out more details about the new E-Legend EL1 over at the E-Legend website at the link below, this is not going to be an affordable car, each of the 30 unites will cost €890,000.

Source E-Legend, AutoCar

