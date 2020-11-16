New Dynabook V8 Intel Tiger Lake convertible laptop unveiled



A new 13.3 inch convertible laptop has been unveiled this week in the form of the Dynabook V8, powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor supported by Intel Iris Xe graphics. Connectivity on the laptop is provided by two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The Dynabook V8 features a full HD IGZO touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge and will first be available throughout Japan priced at approximately $2,100.

Other features of the Dynabook V8 convertible laptop include Harman Kardon stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound, a 1MP webcam, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, together with a 86-key backlit keyboard, and active stylus for pressure-sensitive sketching and note taking. The CPU is supported by 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM soldered to the motherboard and storage is provided by a 512GB SSD.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : PC Watch : PHILEWEB

