Dynabook Satellite Pro laptops receive Windows 11 and Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

Dynabook has upgraded its range of Satellite Pro laptops with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system and Intel Tiger Lake processors making the new laptops available from $770. The Dynabook Satellite Pro C40 laptop is equipped with a 14 inch full HD display and is available with a Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM and equipped with 256 GB of storage $770. If your budget will stretch an Intel Core i7-1165G7 those and is available with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage priced at $930. Both laptops include a rechargeable 45.6Wh battery, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio jacks, plus 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports consisting of two USB-A and one USB-C connections.

Satellite Pro Windows 11 laptops

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C50 laptop is equipped with a larger 15.6 inch HD display together with a numeric keypad on the righthand side of the keyboard. All the latest Satellite Pro come preloaded with Windows 11 Pro operating systems and feature dual array microphones 720p web cameras and stereo speakers.

“Striking the ideal balance of performance and portability, the budget-friendly Satellite Pro laptop family is all business. With a focus on mobility, extended battery life ratings, and powerful features, this laptop family is built for smart budgets and ready to handle any mobile computing task you have.”

Source : Dynabook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals