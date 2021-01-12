Dynabook Portégé range feature new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors

Dynabook has today announced the availability of the companies new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors across its premium Portégé X Series. This includes the Portégé X30W the world’s lightest 13.3” convertible, together with the Portégé X30L and Portégé X40. Dynabook Europe also announced yesterday the arrival of 11th Gen Intel Core processors to additional key devices in its Satellite Pro and Tecra families.

The lightweight Portégé X30W features :

– A slim, light, 13.3″ convertible laptop that delivers every tool you need. Engineered to exceed Intel’s Evo classification, empowering unfettered productivity, creativity and collaboration.

– Equipped with a full-power 28W 11th gen Intel Core processor, Intel Xe graphics, 16-hour battery life and Instant Wake capability.

– Fast connectivity with Intel 802.11ax (WiFi 6) and Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB Type-C ports, plus premium audio and video.

Following the recent announcement of the arrival of the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors to the market, the updated dynabook range will boast the very latest in performance and security-enhancing features.

“With the immediate availability of 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors across our premium range, the Portégé X Series continues to deliver the very best in mobile computing,” said Damian Jaume, President, Dynabook Europe GmbH. “Combining elegant engineering with the heavyweight performance enabled by Intel, the X Series heads our most comprehensive business range ever as we endeavour to meet the evolving needs of today’s on-the-go workers.”

