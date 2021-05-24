Geeky Gadgets

Duraforce Ultra 5G rugged smartphone gets durability tested (Video)

Duraforce Ultra 5G

The majority of the smartphones available today use standard glass for their displays, the Duraforce Ultra 5G which is designed to be a rugged smartphone uses sapphire glass.

The handset gets put through a range of durability tests in a new video from JerryRigEverything, this includes a scratch test on the sapphire display.

As we can see from the video, the handset does comes with a real sapphire display as no scratches appear on the glass until level 8, on standard smartphones the display scratches at levels 6 and 7.

The handset also performed fine in the burn test with no permanent damage and it also managed to pass the bend test. The device appears to be a good smartphone if you are looking for a rugged smartphone that can withstand damage etc.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

