New DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar exposes hidden trackers

If you are concerned about your online privacy you may be interested to know that the DuckDuckGo has published a list of thousands of web trackers as part of an effort to block online tracking. Today the company has released the DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar to the world, and are also open sourcing the code that generates it. “Tracker Radar contains the most common cross-site trackers and includes detailed information about their tracking behaviour, including prevalence, ownership, fingerprinting behaviour, cookie behaviour, privacy policy, rules for specific resources (with exceptions for site breakage), and performance data.”

If you would like to stop third-party companies tracking your Internet usage the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps (for iOS/Android) and into our DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions (for Chrome/Firefox/Safari) to help you block unwanted tracking while surfing online.

“Too many people believe that you simply can’t expect privacy on the Internet. We disagree and have made it our mission to set a new standard of trust online. We are publishing Tracker Radar and open-sourcing its code in furtherance of this mission. Using the Internet these days feels like being haunted by the ghosts of browsing past. The shoes or headphones you shopped for yesterday are following you around relentlessly today. These creepy ads are powered by hidden trackers, lurking behind most websites. And unfortunately, your shopping habits are just the tip of the iceberg of what they know and can exploit.“

– DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is a best-in-class data set about trackers that is automatically generated and maintained through continuous crawling and analysis.

– This data set is now publicly available to use for research and for generating tracker block lists. And, the code behind it is now open source.

– We use it ourselves to power the tracker protection in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions.

For more information jump over to the official DuckDuckGo website.

Source : DuckDuckGo

