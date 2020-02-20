MetallicGear NEO Qube dual motherboard PC chassis $100

MetallicGear has introduced a new dual chamber PC chassis in the form of the NEO Qube witches finished with tempered glass panels and integrated Digital-RGB lighting. Priced at $100 or €110 or £90 depending on your location the NEO Qube PC case is now available to purchase from resellers and partners worldwide.

The NEO Qube has been specifically designed to accommodate two motherboard, enabling you to install both an E-ATX motherboard and ITX motherboard.

“The NEO Qube features a spacious dual-chamber interior that brings a smooth building experience, heat separation for better cooling and supports powerful hardware. Combined with the Phanteks Revolt X power supply, which brings more possibilities for streamers, professionals, and multi-users looking for dual system support. The NEO Qube is optimized with high-airflow mesh to bring cooling to the next level. It features extensive water/air cooling support with up to triple 360mm radiators locations.“

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals