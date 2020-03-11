Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition demo now available to play

Cédrine Décoret Marketing Manager at Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the availability of the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition demo, which is now available to download and play ahead of the games release. The Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be officially launching on December 4th 2020 and is now available to preorder from the PlayStation store.

“The demo is a generous slice of the game that will take you multiple hours to complete – and all your progress carries over to the full game! It takes you through the lengthy opening chapter of the game. You start as a young man about to take part in a ceremonial climb, marking his passage into adulthood. But when events take an unexpectedly dangerous turn, he discovers a power and destiny that will change his life forever.”

“If you’ve ever played a Dragon Quest game, you know this simple setup will soon turn into something far more epic and emotional – and sure enough you’ll encounter all kinds of twists and turns in the demo that you won’t expect. We won’t spoil anything here, but let’s just say you’ll meet some characters you won’t forget any time soon… After the introduction, you’ll be unleashed into the lush and vibrant world of Erdrea. The areas you’ll get to explore are richly detailed, full of secrets to discover and monsters to defeat in exciting and fast-paced turn-based combat.After the introduction, you’ll be unleashed into the lush and vibrant world of Erdrea. The areas you’ll get to explore are richly detailed, full of secrets to discover and monsters to defeat in exciting and fast-paced turn-based combat.”

For more information on the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition demo jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

