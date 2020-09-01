BioWare teases next Dragon Age game

BioWare has this week teased its new Dragon Age game any brief behind-the-scenes look at the BioWare development team. Unfortunately not much is revealed but assumed more details are made available we will keep you updated as always

“Go behind-the-scenes at BioWare and meet some of the passionate developers creating the next Dragon Age. Get a glimpse at new environments and characters as the team discusses how they are approaching the development of this epic fantasy RPG.”

“Journey into the world of Thedas in Dragon Age. Discover new adventures full of striking characters, powerful magic, and rich storytelling. Meet an incredible number of Humans, Elves, Dwarves, and Qunari in a realm where every decision you make echoes across history. Play the latest installment, Dragon Age: Inquisition, winner of numerous Game of the Year awards.”

Source : BioWare : Engadget

