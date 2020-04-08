DOOM Slayers Collection 2020 now available

Developers id Software, Nerve, Panic Button and publisher Bethesda Softworks, have made available the DOOM Slayers Collection on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The DOOM Slayers Collection takes players through more than two decades of demon slaying, providing access to the classic games that popularized the first-person shooter to the fan favorite franchise reboot.

Arm yourself with powerful weapons as you battle demon hordes on Mars, on Earth, and across Hell in four DOOM games: DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3, and 2016’s Action Game of the Year, DOOM (2016).

“Get even more out of the DOOM Slayers Collection by joining the Slayers Club, DOOM’s official fan club. Once you join the club simply login to DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 with your Bethesda.net account to unlock unique players skins in DOOM Eternal, “one of the best first-person shooters ever.”

Source : PlayStation : Major Nelson

