DIY Arduino domino clock

Makers looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a simplified version of the Domino Wall Clock created by the Carbon Design Group. Instructables member Kothe has kindly published full instructions, 3D printing designs and electronic layouts for you to easily build your own simplified version.

Using an Arduino Nano microcontroller together with addressable RGB LEDs the tabletop version of the wall mounted original Domino clock offers a great way to learn more about controlling LEDs using Arduino coding.

“I have made it smaller to put it on a table or in a shelf and simplified the mechanism that shows the time. Instead of using electronic magnetic coil motors to reveal the white dots; what is if not complicated is tedious and a bit expensive, mine uses WS2812B 5050 Addressable SMD smart RGB Leds to show the time.”

For more information and instructions on how to build your very own Domino clock jump over to the Instructables website by following the link below.

Source : AB : Instructables

