Does the 2020 iPad Pro bend? (Video)

We have seen a number of hands on videos of the new 2020 iPad Pro and now we have a slightly different one from Everything Apple Pro, this video features the 11 inch iPad Pro.

Previous models of the iPad Pro can bend quite easily, we saw this in 2018 with a video from JerryRigEverything. Lets see if there are any design changes to the 2020 model which would make it more durable.

As we can see from the video the tablet can be bent quite easily just like the 2018 model, so it looks like Apple has not made any design changes to make the device more durable.

To be fair to Apple this is not a major issue as you would have to physically bend the device for this to happen, this would be more of a problem on an iPhone but Apple has made sure these are not easy to bend.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

