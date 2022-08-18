Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept unveiled

Dodge has unveiled a new concept car, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept which is a new electric vehicle.

The Dodge Charger Daytona comes with an exhaust note that is designed to make it sound like a V8 instead of an electric vehicle.

Dodge is taking a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future, revealing the Dodge Charger Daytona , a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can be. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge.

The two-door Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was unveiled today at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, which featured announcements and reveals of Dodge performance products.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT muscles aside the boring BEV paradigm and replaces it with an electrified vehicle unlike any on the road today. A new propulsion system drives the Charger Daytona SRT Concept with performance that exceeds the Dodge brand’s famed SRT Hellcat engine, accompanied by an industry-first BEV exhaust sound.

You can find out more details about the new Dodge Charger Daytona over at the Dodge website at the link below.

Source Stellantis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals