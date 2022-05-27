Dodge Announces Durango R/T Hemi Orange

Dodge has revealed a new appearance package for its Durango R/T performance SUV called the Hemi Orange package. The package originally debuted on the Challenger and Charger. The Hemi Orange color was originally used on the block of Dodge performance engines.

Highlights of the package include orange and gunmetal hood stripes along with midnight gray and orange badging and satin black tail lamps. The package also includes 20-inch Black Noise wheels and orange stitching on the seats.

Dodge offers the appearance package in Hemi Orange Plus and Hemi Orange Tow N Go packages. Buyers also get orange Brembo brake calipers on the Tow N Go package. The appearance package adds $1995 to the price and will be available this summer.

