Doctor Who: The Runaway VR experience lands on Steam January 16th for free

Virtual reality gamers and Doctor Who fans will be pleased to know that the highly anticipated pre-virtual reality experience Doctor Who: The Runaway will be available via Steam in a couple of days time. The 13 minute virtual reality adventure has been created by the team behind Doctor Who Series 11.

“Step inside the TARDIS with the Doctor in this beautiful, animated, interactive story from the Doctor Who team. You’ve been in a collision. You wake inside the TARDIS. The Doctor introduces you to the person, or thing, you collided with. He’s a strange and magnificent ball of living energy called Volta. Part surly teenager, part bomb, Volta is very unstable. In fact, he’s primed to explode. Big time. Unless he can be returned to his home planet, sharpish. The problem is, a squad of galactic busybodies has other plans for Volta. Bad ones. Drawn into a frantic chase, you become The Doctor’s unlikely assistant as she races against time to get Volta home to his parents. Armed with a sonic screwdriver, it is down to you to help The Doctor as she faces the forces of evil, and teenage angst.”

Doctor Who: The Runaway VR experience will be available to enjoy and download from Steam in approximately two days on January 16th, 2020. To play the VR game you will require one of the following virtual reality headsets: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index.

Source: Steam : Upload VR

