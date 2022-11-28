DJI O3 Air Unit with 10km range 155 Degree FOV and more

DJI has this month introduced its new flagship video transmission system in the form of the DJI O3 Air Unit. Designed to provide users with ultra low latency, thanks to a 1/1.7-inch sensor and 155° super-wide FOV. Together with a 155° super-wide FOV, capture 4K/60fps eliminating the need for you to mount additional cameras to your drone or project. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new flagship video transmission system created by DJI.

“Equipped with flagship DJI O3+ Video Transmission, the O3 Air Unit delivers a crisp ultra-low-latency feed, letting you fly with absolute confidence. With a 1/1.7-inch sensor and 155° super-wide FOV, capture 4K/60fps and eliminate the need for mounting additional cameras to your build.”

DJI O3 Air Unit

“Integrating DJI’s cutting-edge video transmission technology in a compact and lightweight body, the DJI O3 Air Unit takes your FPV experience to new heights. Enjoy excellent high-definition video transmission from extended distances with low latency. The O3 Air Unit takes a leap forward in imaging performance with its 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° super-wide FOV, flagship video technology, and other upgrades. [1] It is also compatible with a wide range of products and delivers a video transmission solution that helps you to fully release your aerial creativity.”

“Equipped with DJI O3+ Video Transmission, the DJI O3 Air Unit provides a host of powerful video transmission capabilities. Control your drone with snappy responsiveness and get a crisp, ultra-sharp live feed. The 2T2R omnidirectional antennas further ensure the stability and smoothness of video transmission within the signal coverage range.”

Source : DJI





