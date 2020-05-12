DIY Metronome built using CLUE and CircuitPython

Makers and musicians searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a new metronome built using the CLUE sensor-packed development board and CircuitPython code. The project also include a 3D print a classic metronome style stand for your CLUE metronome once built.

“Practice makes perfect when it comes to learning a musical instrument — and sometimes you need a metronome to really drive home the tempo. In this project you’ll learn how to make a metronome using the CLUE. Play in time with this DIY metronome. CircuitPython running on the CLUE board is all you need to make a steady pulse with downbeat accents. Pick different time signatures and tempos with the built-in buttons and touch sensors. “

For full details and a complete list of all the parts you will need to build your very own DIY metronome jump over to the Ada fruit online learning resource centre by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

