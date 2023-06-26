Ubisoft sets June 27start for The Division Heartland closed Beta

Ubisoft has announced that The Division Heartland will be hosting a Closed Beta, starting on June 27. This exciting opportunity allows players to experience a work-in-progress version of the game, where they can delve into the mysteries of Silver Creek, engage in battles against NPC enemies and other players, and get a taste of what’s to come when the free-to-play game officially launches. If you’re eager to get in on the action, visit the Heartland Closed Beta registration site to sign up for a chance to participate. However, please note that this test is currently only available on PC and limited to players in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

“The Division Heartland is a free-to-play, PvEvP focused, survival-action shooter set in the mysterious rural town of Silver Creek. Explore and complete missions by day. Take on the dynamically moving contamination, enemy factions, and player squads by night.”

Division Heartland closed Beta

During the Closed Beta, selected players will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which prohibits them from sharing their thoughts or gameplay publicly. However, they will be encouraged to provide feedback directly to the Heartland development team. This collaborative approach aims to gather valuable input from the community, ensuring that the final release meets players’ expectations. If you’re interested in being part of this exciting phase, register on the official Heartland site and keep an eye on your inbox, as invitations will be sent out progressively over the coming weeks.

To participate in The Division Heartland Closed Beta starting on June 27, make sure you’ve completed your registration. This test is exclusively available for PC players in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. As part of the Closed Beta, players are required to adhere to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which means no live streaming, uploading of footage or images, or discussing the content of this test. “Your cooperation in maintaining secrecy around the beta will contribute to preserving the element of surprise for all players” says Ubisoft.

Unfortunately no official release date has been confirmed as yet by Ubisoft but as soon as more information comes to light we will keep you up-to-date as always.

Source: Ubisoft



