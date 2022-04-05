Disney Mirrorverse mobile action RPG game launches June 2022

In a few months time on June 23, 2022 Disney will launch their new mobile action role-playing game Disney Mirrorverse, making it available to play on both Android and iOS devices. The game has been developed and created thanks to a collaboration between Disney and interactive entertainment company Kabam.

“Get ready to defend against a dark, unrelenting threat in this action RPG. Enter new worlds with amplified Disney and Pixar Mirrorverse Guardians. Unite your Guardians for epic battle and adventure! Experience a new, completely original storyline that authentically reflects iconic Disney and Pixar characters uniting in ways you have never seen before. New Guardians join the fight monthly! A stellar explosion has given birth to a dark and altered universe – the Mirrorverse. “

Disney Mirrorverse

“Disney Mirrorverse is a mobile action RPG featuring a newly reimagined world under siege by a dark, unrelenting threat. To defend their new reality, Disney Guardians have evolved and adapted battle-ready abilities, ready to defend the universe against destruction from fractured hordes that threaten to shatter the world with an unrelenting force.”

Those of you interested in playing the Disney Mirrorverse mobile phone game preregistration is now open allowing you to be updated when the game officially launches in June 2022.

Source : Disney

