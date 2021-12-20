Disney and YouTube reach agreement on Disney channels

Disney and YouTube have reached an agreement that will allow for Disney’s range of 17 channels and content to be available as part of the YouTube TV subscription package.

Last week the channels were pulled from YouTube as the companies had not managed to reach an agreement, this has now been sorted and they will remain as part of the package.

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV while preserving a $64.99/mo. price for our members. We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as any recordings that were previously in your Library. We will also be turning on the local ABC stations over the course of the day.

As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted members. For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed. For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back.

You can see full details about the agreement between Disney and YouTube over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

