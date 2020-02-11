DINKY digital notebook hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a digital notebook allowing you to write on paper yet store your thoughts, sketches, notes and ideas digitally then you may be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for DINKY. The digital notebook has been created to provide you with the freedom of the pen and paper together with the flexibility of digital storage via a companion application which is available for both iOS and Android devices.

“Write notes, comments, drawings or ideas down on the DINKY paper pad (any pad/paper can also be used) using any type of pen and watch it appear in real-time on your smartphone/tablet/computer EXACTLY as you have written it!”

DINKY works in the following way, simply place your paper and any normal plan on the DINKY pad and begin writing or drawing as required.

1. Simply pair your DINKY pad with your laptop/smartphone/tablet using Bluetooth

2. Place your notebook/pad or sheet of paper on to the DINKY pad

3. Begin creating! Write, draw, doodle or colour and watch a digitized version appear on your paired device in real-time! DINKY can also be used in offline mode, meaning your work will appear on your chosen device as soon as it pairs with the DINKY pad!

4. Download, share and store your notes and drawings in JPEG, PDF, PNG and many other formats. Want to share a beautifully handwritten note on Facebook or IG? No problem!

5. Access your notes archive anytime, anywhere from any device by using in our app cloud storage

Launched via Kickstarter this month DINKY is available from £62 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place next month during March 2020. For more details, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

