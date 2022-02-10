Wolf Among Us 2 fairytale detective game unveiled by Telltale Games

Telltale Games has today announced a new game that will be launching in 2023 in the form of a sequel to the popular Wolf Among Us detective game. The Wolf Among Us 2 has been built using a new game engine and Darren Gladstone from Telltale has taken to the official PlayStation blog reveal more details about what you can expect from season two of the long-awaited series. Check out the teaser trailer below.

“Never played the original game? Here’s the deal: Fairytales are real and they’re living side-by-side with everyday people in New York City. Those fables? Well, they still need to blend in and (you guessed it) live among us. The Big Bad Wolf (Bigby) is the sheriff, keeping folks in line. Snow White helps run things and there’s a whole gang of familiar fables that are just trying to get by in the Big Apple.”

Telltale detective game

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us before the game is ready to launch in 2023, but we plan to keep at it and take the time needed to make this game the right way. Lastly, we need to say thanks. Thanks to all the believers and fans giving us this opportunity to bring back and work on new narrative games – a genre we truly love.”

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be officially launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems. As soon more details are announced regards a launch date for the detective game, we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Telltale

