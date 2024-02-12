AIgoLaser 40w desktop laser cutter and engraver

Woodworking has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of a new desktop laser cutter that is capturing the attention of both hobbyists and professionals. This innovative 40W laser cutter and engraver is redefining the craft with its advanced features and capabilities. It’s a tool that promises to enhance the precision and efficiency of your work, whether you’re creating intricate designs or handling large-scale projects.

At the heart of this machine’s superior performance is the cutting-edge second-generation COS technology. This technology not only extends the machine’s lifespan to an impressive 8000 hours but also amplifies the energy concentration of the laser. As a result, users can achieve clean cuts through a variety of materials, including 20mm pine board, 30mm black acrylic, and even 0.15mm stainless steel in a single pass. The laser’s 72mm focal length is specifically optimized for powerful cutting, making it a robust tool for any woodworking endeavor.

Early bird discounts are now available for the innovational project from roughly $999 or £792 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of this laser cutter and engraver is its ability to maintain consistent power output. This is particularly beneficial when it comes to color engraving on stainless steel, where quality and durability are paramount.

The desktop laser cutter and engraver boasts a high engraving speed of up to 500mm/s, which means that projects can be completed quickly without compromising on the end result. The machine’s construction, which includes a durable aluminum alloy frame, new nylon rollers, and an improved fixture, provides the stability needed for precise and meticulous work.

Desktop laser cutter and engraver

The machine’s versatility is further highlighted by its large wor”king area, measuring 180,000 mm². This expansive space is perfect for handling bigger projects or multiple items at once. The laser cutter and engraver’s adaptability shines through its compatibility with a wide range of materials. Whether you’re working with various types of wood, acrylic, PVC, leather, or coated metals, this machine is up to the task. It can effortlessly switch from creating detailed designs on bamboo to cutting through cardboard, showcasing its ability to tackle diverse woodworking projects.

In terms of software and connectivity, the machine is powered by the AlgoLaser Dual CPU Quad-core with 8MB RAM and 16MB Memory. It also includes a built-in 32GB SD card, which allows for rapid file uploads—nearly twice as fast as previous models. The machine stays up-to-date with online OTA upgrades, ensuring that the firmware is always current. Compatibility with smart accessories and peripheral devices is a given, with support for software like LightBurn, LaserGRBL, and AlgoLaser. The intelligent IO connection and Smart Hub make it easy to connect accessories, enhancing the machine’s functionality.

Assuming that the AIgoLaser funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the AIgoLaser 40W laser cutter and engraver project observe the promotional video below.

AIgoLaser 40w

Ease of use is a key aspect of this laser cutter and engraver. The user-friendly touch screen interface and air pump control box make operating the machine straightforward, even for those who may not be as technically inclined. Safety is also a top priority, with features such as module indicator lights and magnetic laser protective covers. The system includes seven detection protections, ensuring that the machine operates efficiently and safely.

This 40W laser cutter and engraver is not just another tool; it’s a sophisticated piece of equipment that stands to become an indispensable asset for anyone serious about woodworking. It merges advanced technology, a wide range of material compatibility, and a design focused on the user experience. With this machine, the quality and efficiency of your woodworking projects are set to reach new heights, making it a valuable addition to any workshop. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a passionate hobbyist, this tool is designed to help you achieve the best possible results in your woodworking endeavors.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the 40W laser cutter and engraver, jump over to the official AIgoLaser crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals