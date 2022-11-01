Rotating magnetic desktop iPad stand

If you are in the market for magnetic iPad stand for your desk, you might be interested in the INVZI MagFree Pro which is now available to back via Indiegogo and has been specifically designed for Apple’s iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad 10 tablets. Machined from aluminium and featuring a minimalist modern design the floating iPad stand allows you to rotate your tablet screen, providing ergonomic viewing in both landscape and portrait orientations when desired.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $75 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

iPad stand

If the INVZI MagFree Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the INVZI MagFree Pro magnetic iPad stand project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic iPad stand, jump over to the official INVZI MagFree Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



