Organize your desk with the MOFT Smart Desk Mat from $69

If your desk and working area can sometimes get a little cluttered and unruly, you may be interested in the new Smart Desk Mat from MOFT specifically designed to help you organize your desk, improve your focus and productivity.

The engineering team has once again created a handy accessory for your mobile devices allowing you to organize your desk, tablet, phone, stylus, smartwatch and more. Offering “an adjustable desk mat featuring modular design enables you to organize your workspace.”

Magnetic desk organizer helps you focus and stay productive

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In the time of everyone being the owner of multiple digital tools, people never stop seeking the solution to more concentration and comfort, neither does MOFT. We hope we can design something that helps you quickly get into an orderly “environment” where you can stay focused, dedicated and, at the same time, comfortable.”

If the MOFT Smart Desk Mat campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the MOFT Smart Desk Mat desk organizer project watch the promotional video below.

“MOFT Smart Desk Mat, upgraded from a mat, is the answer we found. Rooted in the MOFT’s original philosophy: unsee, unfelt, unnoticed, it’s powerful, practical, and doesn’t take too much space. With the magnetic accessories in place, simply “throw” all your work essentials together on it – the coolest and fastest way to keep them uncluttered and at your fingertips. No scattered devices, cables, pens, or papers. No trace of disorder. Nice and Neat. “

“The Smart Desk Mat shoots up a row of devices in seconds, creating a multi-screen ecosystem to view and organize like never before. Under the top layer of the mat, it’s a cinch to adjust the angle to 25° or 45°-60° through sliding. Managing your digital demands from each device becomes comfortable on the same, right surface. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desk organizer, jump over to the official MOFT Smart Desk Mat crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

