Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled its new Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and Samsung will be showing the program at CES, the program will be used to work with companies to develop accessories for the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung unveiled a new wireless controller with PDP, the Replay Midnight Blue which is one of the first Samsung Gaming Hub devices to launch, it will be available from PDP, Amazon, and Best Buy.

“Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences,” said Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub.”

Starting this year, players will see the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge, which designates the product has been tested for compatibility, quality, performance, safety and security on Samsung devices. Accessories displaying this badge guarantee the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub, regardless of the supported Samsung device players choose.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Gaming Hub program over at Samsung’s website at the link below, Samsung has already been working on new devices with its partners.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals