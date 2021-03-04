Demeo VR dungeon crawler gameplay revealed

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Demeo virtual reality dungeon crawl game which is currently under development by Resolution Games. Demeo will be launched later this year sometime during 2021 and offers a seated or standing virtual reality experience which is available on the Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.

“Terrors and treasure await as you and your friends brave the corrupted catacombs of Demeo together. Choose your champions wisely in this cooperative game, for once you have ventured below you must conquer the nether floors or perish in the attempt. The ultimate outcome depends on your choices, and whether the dice are rolled in your favor… Will you have the mettle to survive all the way to the end in this monster-infested turn-based game that will take game night virtual in 2021?”

Source : Road to VR : Steam

